Putin says Russian missile did not bring down flight MH17

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that a Russian army missile did not bring down Malaysia Airlines Flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, rebuffing Dutch investigators who concluded that a Russian missile system was used in the attack.

The Netherlands said on Friday that it held the Russian state responsible and a Dutch cabinet statement said a “possible” next step would be presenting the case to an international court, adding Australia shared its assessment of Russia’s role.

Putin, when asked at an economic forum in St Petersburg whether a Russian army missile was involved, said: “Of course not”.

Putin said that Moscow could not fully trust Dutch findings about the incident because Moscow had not been involved in the investigation.