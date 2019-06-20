Putin rejects conclusions of investigation into downing of Flight MH17

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news briefing after an annual nationwide televised phone-in show in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia disagreed with the conclusions of an international investigation that named three Russians and a Ukrainian this week as suspects in the downing of a passenger plane over Ukraine in 2014.

Speaking to reporters after his annual question-and-answer session, Putin said the investigation had not presented any proof that Russia was responsible for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.