FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 24, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian military says had nothing to do with downing of flight MH17: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday it had nothing to do with the downing of a plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Dutch prosecutors investigating the disaster said earlier on Thursday that a missile system from the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the Russian Armed Forces had been used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. All 298 people on board - two thirds of whom were Dutch - were killed.

The Russian military denied that any Russian missile complex had ever crossed the border between Russia and Ukraine, TASS news agency reported.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.