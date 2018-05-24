FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 24, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch PM cuts short India trip for cabinet meeting on downed MH17 airliner: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will shorten his visit to India by a day in order to join cabinet discussions on Friday about new findings on the downing of passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, Dutch news agency ANP said on Thursday.

Prosecutors investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 said on Thursday they had identified the missile used to shoot down the plane on July 17, 2014, as coming from a Russian military unit.

The airliner with 298 people on board, two-thirds of them Dutch, was hit by a Russian-made missile over territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. All those aboard died.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.