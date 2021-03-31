Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern Ukraine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Interethnic Relations Council via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was worried by the situation in eastern Ukraine, fearing the Ukrainian side could do something that would restart a civil war there.

President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday accused Ukraine of provoking armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honour earlier agreements over its wartorn east, during a telephone call with France and Germany’s leaders.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up