Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Interethnic Relations Council via a video conference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was worried by the situation in eastern Ukraine, fearing the Ukrainian side could do something that would restart a civil war there.

President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday accused Ukraine of provoking armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honour earlier agreements over its wartorn east, during a telephone call with France and Germany’s leaders.