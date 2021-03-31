Kremlin says fears Ukrainian side could restart civil war in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was worried by the situation in eastern Ukraine, fearing the Ukrainian side could do something that would restart a civil war there.
President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday accused Ukraine of provoking armed confrontation with pro-Russian separatists and failing to honour earlier agreements over its wartorn east, during a telephone call with France and Germany’s leaders.
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans
