July 6, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Three Ukraine soldiers die in training accident: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian soldiers died and nine were wounded during a training accident on Friday morning, the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

The soldiers were killed by a suspected mortar explosion during tactical exercises, the statement said, adding that there would be an official investigation.

The accident happened in western Ukraine. The country is fighting a Russian-backed separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 10,000 people since 2014.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

