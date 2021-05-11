Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.

Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine’s border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that a significant number of Russia forces were still there.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

