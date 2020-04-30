Ukraine says still far from 'all for all' prisoner swaps with Russia

FILE PHOTO: Dmytro Kuleba, a candidate for the post of Ukrainian Foreign Minister, attends a parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that Kiev and Moscow were still far from finalising a prisoner swap of all inmates.

“Of course, we are still far from implementing the formula ‘all for all’ and should move forward. Russia and Ukraine have to continue its cooperation,” Kuleba told an online briefing after a conversation with his counterparts from Russia, German and France.

The conflict that broke out in 2014 has killed more than 13,000 people, left a large swathe of Ukraine de facto controlled by the separatists and aggravated the deepest east-west rift since the Cold War.