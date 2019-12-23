OSCE says east Ukraine prisoner exchange to take place by year end

KIEV (Reuters) - An international working group on the conflict in east Ukraine on Monday agreed on an exchange of prisoners to take place before the end of the year, a representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said.

“The Trilateral Contact Group, with participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, reached an agreement on a mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees by the end of the year,” Ambassador Martin Sajdik, the OSCE’s Special Representative to Ukraine, was cited by the organization as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s envoy to the working group Boris Gryzlov was cited by TASS news agency as saying that prisoners would be exchanged between Kiev and the governments of the self-proclaimed independent republics in east Ukraine.