Poland says Russia should face more sanctions for seizing Ukraine ships

WARSAW (Reuters) - The West should consider imposing further economic sanctions against Russia, a top foreign policy adviser to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Monday, after Moscow seized three Ukrainian ships near Crimea at the weekend.

“Increasing the sanction regime against Russia should be considered and discussed with allies,” Krzysztof Szczerski told a news conference after Duda spoke with Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko.

Russian forces opened fire on the ships in the narrow Kerch Strait on Sunday and seized the ships saying they had illegally entered its territorial waters. Ukraine has denied its ships had done anything wrong and accused Moscow of military aggression.