Poland sees no increased threat from Ukraine crisis: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday that the current crisis in Ukraine does not pose increased danger for Poland but called for monitoring of the situation.

“The services have not reported an increased level of threat to Poland as a result of the situation in Ukraine,” Blaszczak told a press conference. “Of course this is significant to us due to the fact that we are neighbors both with Ukraine and Russia”.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.