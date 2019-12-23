Russian envoy says terms agreed for new prisoner swap with Ukraine: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An international working group on the conflict in eastern Ukraine has agreed terms for a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s envoy to the group, was cited by the RIA news agency as saying on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine last swapped prisoners in September in a carefully negotiated rapprochement that was praised in the West and appeared to herald a slight thawing in ties after Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

