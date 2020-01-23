World News
January 23, 2020 / 10:49 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Ukraine in talks with Russia about release of detained Ukrainians

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine started talks with Russia on a new swap of Ukrainians detained in Russia and in eastern Ukraine, which is under separatist control, Ukraine’s presidential office said on Thursday.

“We have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation about the exchange of Ukrainians - all, including the Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians who are in the territory of Russia,” the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quoted him as saying.

In December, Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a large-scale prisoner swap.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below