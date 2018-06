KIEV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke by phone on Saturday and discussed prisoners being held in each others’ countries, the Ukrainian president’s office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses lawmakers before voting on a law to establish an anti-corruption court during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Poroshenko had placed particular emphasis on Ukrainian citizens being held in Russia who are on hunger strike, the statement said.