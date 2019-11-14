World News
November 14, 2019 / 7:37 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Putin: Russia welcomes troop disengagement in Ukraine

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Dialogue with BRICS Business Council & New Development Bank at the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow welcomed the disengagement of Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists at two flash points in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin said he did not currently have plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a four-way international summit on Ukraine.

A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1 appeared to open the way for the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to hold the first four-way summit on the conflict in three years.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below