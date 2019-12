FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Ukraine’s leaders needed to have direct talks with the Russia-backed separatist region of Donbass in an effort to restore peace in eastern Ukraine.

Putin excluded any revisions to the ceasefire agreements drawn up in Minsk in 2015 and expressed a desire to continue with Normandy format talks.