Ukraine says martial law not affecting Azov Sea grain exports but outlook unclear

KIEV (Reuters) - The imposition of martial law is not affecting Ukrainian grain shipments from ports on the Azov Sea so far and if necessary they can be diverted to the Black Sea, Ukraine’s acting agriculture minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

More broadly, the prospects for grain exports from the Azov Sea are unclear at this point, Maksym Martyniuk said in messaged comments.

Ukraine began martial law in some areas of the country on Wednesday, imposed after Russia captured three Ukrainian vessels and their crews over the weekend in what Kiev fears could be a precursor to a full-scale Russian invasion.

Kiev accuses Russia of trying to impose a de facto blockade on Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea, including Mariupol and Berdyansk, which export grain and steel and import coal.

“Not yet,” said Martyniuk, when asked if the start of martial law had an impact, but added that exports would be diverted to the Black Sea if they could not move freely on the Azov Sea.

“The outlook is unclear,” he added.