Ukraine accuses Russia of opening fire on some of its ships in Black Sea

Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian navy accused Russia on Sunday of opening fire on some of its ships in the Black Sea, striking one vessel and wounding a crew member.

The Ukrainian navy made the statement on its Facebook page after a day of rising tensions during which Russia stopped three Ukrainian navy vessels from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait by placing a huge cargo ship beneath a Russian-controlled bridge.