Ukraine bans entry to Russian adult men: border service chief

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko chairs a meeting on national defence and security in Kiev, Ukraine November 30, 2018. Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has banned Russian adult men aged 16-60 years from entering Ukraine, the head of the border service Petro Tsygykal said in a televised meeting on Friday.

“Today, the entry of foreigners is limited - primarily citizens of the Russian Federation - non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male,” Tsygykal said.

Ukraine imposed martial law this week, citing fears that Russia was planning a full scale invasion after Russian vessels fired on and captured Ukrainian ships last weekend.

