November 26, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine central bank to discuss with banks possible introduction of martial law

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy on Monday will meet the heads of large banks to discuss how the banking system should operate if martial law is introduced, a central bank spokeswoman said.

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has asked parliament for approval to introduce martial law after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships in Azov Sea off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday.

“There will be a meeting with the heads of large banks today,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams

