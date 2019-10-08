World News
Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seen during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Minsk, Belarus June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Pool

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without U.S. involvement in peace talks.

A diplomatic breakthrough last week potentially opened the way for an international summit between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the fighting.

“It won’t be possible to resolve the conflict without the participation of the United States,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

