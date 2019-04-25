World News
April 25, 2019 / 12:13 PM / in 3 hours

Britain condemns Russian over decree for east Ukraine passports

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain condemned a move by Russia to simplify the procedure for residents of separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian passports.

“This step is the latest in a pattern of Russian behavior aimed at threatening Ukraine’s security and sovereignty, and undermining its territorial integrity,” the British foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“Russian officials have sought to justify this move by citing humanitarian concerns. Yet the communities they claim to support are suffering the consequences of a conflict started and fueled by Russia and its proxies.”

Earlier on Thursday, Germany and France also condemned Russia’s move.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by William Schomberg

