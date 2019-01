Detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, stand inside a defendants' cage as they attend a court hearing in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered the first four of 24 Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia off the coast of Crimea last year to be held in pre-trial detention until April 24, RIA and Interfax news agencies reported.

Russia seized the men and three Ukrainian navy vessels on Nov. 25 near Russian-annexed Crimea. Moscow accuses them of illegally entering Russian waters, something Kiev denies.