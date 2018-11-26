Russia summons Ukrainian diplomat over Kerch Strait incident: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Ukrainian diplomat was seen entering the Russian foreign ministry on Monday, RIA news agency reported, hours after Moscow promised to summon a Ukrainian representative to discuss an incident in the Kerch Strait on Sunday.
Russia seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters. Kiev said its vessels did nothing wrong and has accused Russia of military aggression.
