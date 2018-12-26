Russia sentences Ukrainian man to eight years in jail for spying: Kommersant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court has sentenced a Ukrainian man to eight years in a maximum security prison for espionage and trying to illegally obtain and export military goods, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kommersant said Igor Kiyashko, a lawyer from Ukraine, had been found guilty of trying to purchase engine parts for MiG-29 fighter jets and of collecting classified documents related to the S-400 surface-to-air missile system at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the daily reported.

The Nizhegorodsky Regional Court, which Kommersant said had delivered the verdict against Kiyashko, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters on Wednesday.

Kommersant reported that Kiyashko did not plan to appeal the verdict. It said he had not admitted to collecting information about the S-400 system, but had not denied his intention to pass on the MiG-29 engine parts to the SBU.

Russia last month deployed S-400 battalions to Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.