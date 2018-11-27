Estonian defense minister calls for new EU sanctions against Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik on Tuesday called for the European Union to impose new sanctions on Moscow after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships and took their crew prisoner at the weekend.

“We have said that we would be ready to support such an increase in sanctions,” Luik said in an interview with Reuters. “Sanctions are probably the most potent way to signal to Russian leadership that we are serious.”

Luik, who is opposed to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, said the debate over that project could become more complicated in view of the latest tensions.