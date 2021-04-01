EU accuses Russia of conscription campaign in Crimea

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday that Russia had launched a conscription campaign in the Crimea peninsula and that the move broke international law.

“Today, the Russian Federation has launched yet another conscription campaign in the illegally-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to draft residents of the peninsula in the Russian Federation Armed Forces,” the EU said in a statement.

“This is another violation of international humanitarian law. The Russian Federation is bound by international law, and obliged to ensure the protection of human rights on the peninsula,” the EU statement said.