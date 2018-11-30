World News
November 30, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Ukraine gets 500 million euros in EU assistance: Poroshenko

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko makes a statement on a new national independent church in Kiev, Ukraine November 29, 2018. Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has received 500 million euros ($568 million) in assistance from the European Commission, President Petro Poroshenko said in a statement on Facebook.

The EU, United States and the International Monetary Fund have supported Ukraine’s economy since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Poroshenko said the disbursal of 500 million euros was a “very important signal of the unwavering assistance of the European Union against the recent challenges from the Russian aggressor.”

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

