Moscow says U.S. military support to Kyiv 'serious challenge': agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow on Tuesday said active U.S. military support to Kyiv was a serious challenge for Russia’s security and accused Washington and NATO of turning Ukraine into a “powder keg” with increasing arms supplies, Russian agencies reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Russia would do everything possible to ensure its security in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ryabkov warned the United States to ensure its warships stayed well away from Crimea “for their own good”, calling their deployment in the Black Sea a provocation designed to test Russian nerves.