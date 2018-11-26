World News
November 26, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel expressed concern about situation in Ukraine in call with Poroshenko: spokesman

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday expressed concern during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko about the situation in Ukraine and said it needed to de-escalate, her spokesman said on Monday.

Merkel also stressed the need for dialogue, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Russia has ignored Western calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships it fired on and captured near Crimea at the weekend and accused Kiev of plotting with its Western allies to provoke a conflict.

Poroshenko’s office had previously said Merkel told Poroshenko that she would do everything to try to defuse the standoff between Ukraine and Russia.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.