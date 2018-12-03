Nord Stream 2 withdrawal would reduce Germany's ability to help Ukraine: Maas

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas delivers his statement, during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 28, 2018. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German withdrawal from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project would not halt the Russian project but would reduce Germany’s ability to advocate for some gas supplies to continue to be sent via Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Some German conservatives have urged a fresh look at the project after Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships and their crew off the coast of Crimea.

Maas said Russia would press with building the pipeline, even if German firms dropped out. “It would still be built, but there would not be anyone advocating for alternative gas transit through Ukraine. That is why we consider it important to remain engaged politically,” he told reporters.