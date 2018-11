FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth listens to a journalist ask a question about Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, during his press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan and Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Moscow must ensure access to the Sea of Azov, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Monday, after Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

“It has committed itself to that (access),” Roth told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.

He added that both Russia and Ukraine must de-escalate.