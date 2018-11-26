World News
November 26, 2018 / 10:58 AM / in 23 minutes

Ukraine's Azov Sea ports operating normally despite tensions with Russia

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian commercial ports in Azov Sea are operating normally despite tensions between Ukraine and Russia, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships in Azov Sea off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday and Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko has asked parliament for approval to introduce martial law.

Ukraine operates two sea ports in Azov Sea which specialize in shipping grain and steel.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.