Hungary's Orban says stands behind Ukraine in crisis with Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Hungary backs Ukraine in a conflict with Russia, despite the Ukrainian government taking anti-Hungarian positions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a visit to Prague on Friday.

“Hungary’s stance is clear-cut, we are a pro-Ukraine government, so we stand behind Ukraine,” Orban said in response to a reporter’s question.

“There is a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary, while there is an anti-Hungary government in Ukraine. Despite that, we have not changed our stance and we will stand behind Ukraine in this conflict.”