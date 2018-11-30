World News
November 30, 2018 / 12:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary's Orban says stands behind Ukraine in crisis with Russia

1 Min Read

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Helsinki, Finland, November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Hungary backs Ukraine in a conflict with Russia, despite the Ukrainian government taking anti-Hungarian positions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a visit to Prague on Friday.

“Hungary’s stance is clear-cut, we are a pro-Ukraine government, so we stand behind Ukraine,” Orban said in response to a reporter’s question.

“There is a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary, while there is an anti-Hungary government in Ukraine. Despite that, we have not changed our stance and we will stand behind Ukraine in this conflict.”

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.