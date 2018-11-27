Austria concerned Russia-Ukraine tensions could escalate

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said she was concerned about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as it could get more dangerous and, asked about possible further sanctions for Russia, said this would depend partly on how both parties proceeded.

On the possibility of sanctions, she said on Tuesday: “Everything depends on the exposition of facts and the further conduct of both parties but this will be checked,” Kneissl said told a news conference during a visit to Berlin.