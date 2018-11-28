World News
November 28, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov says US encouragement for Ukraine 'saddens me greatly'

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States should stop encouraging provocative moves by Ukraine and instead mediate between Kiev and rebel-held Ukrainian regions, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday.

Lavrov said Ukrainian warships had ignored maritime law on Sunday when they tried to enter the Kerch Strait, aiming to create a scandal for domestic political purposes and U.S. encouragement for such acts “saddens me greatly”. [nL8N1Y32H9]

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
