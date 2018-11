FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian navy ships violated a treaty between the two countries and showed that Moscow cannot be trusted.

“When you think that there is a treaty between the two countries ... it just shows that Russia cannot be counted on right now to keep its word,” he told reporters.