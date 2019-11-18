Ukraine confirms Russia returning three captured naval ships

FILE PHOTO: A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch, near the bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, Crimea November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s military confirmed on Monday that Russia is returning three Ukrainian naval ships that it captured in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier on Monday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a goodwill gesture from Moscow ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.