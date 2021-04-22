Russian decision to pull back troops "overdue", NATO says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s announcement on Thursday that it was ordering troops back to base from the area near the border with Ukraine is important and timely, a NATO official said, adding that the Western military alliance would remain vigilant.

“Any steps towards de-escalation by Russia would be important and well overdue,” a NATO official told Reuters. “NATO remains vigilant and we will continue to closely monitor Russia’s unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine,” the official said.

The official said NATO stood with Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance, and called on Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine’s territory.