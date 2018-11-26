World News
November 26, 2018

Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'Russian aggression' in Azov Sea

Seized Ukrainian ships, small armoured artillery ships and a tug boat, are seen anchored in a port of Kerch, Crimea November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

WARSAW (Reuters) - Russia has breached international rules through its aggressive behavior toward Ukrainian naval ships in the Azov Sea, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

“With full force we condemn Russia’s aggressive behavior and we call on (the country’s) leadership to respect international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russia seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors, igniting a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska

