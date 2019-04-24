Ukraine's outgoing and new presidents denounce Russia over east Ukraine passports

Ukraine's incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, who lost win in the second round of election, speaks to his supporters at a rally in Kiev, Ukraine April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s outgoing leader and president-elect separately issued statements on Wednesday denouncing Russia as an occupying force in eastern Ukraine, after Moscow moved to simplify the procedure for Donbass residents to get Russian passports.

President Petro Poroshenko said the Kremlin’s action violated international law, while incoming President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of waging war against Ukraine.