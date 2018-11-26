World News
November 26, 2018

Ukrainian president says to introduce martial law from November 28



Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a meeting with members of the National Security Council in Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. Mykhailo Markiv/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would impose martial law throughout the country from Wednesday but said his decree did not include restrictions on citizens’ rights or postponing elections slated for next year.

In a televised address, he offered parliament the introduction of martial law for 30 days instead of the 60 days his security council had originally envisaged.

“I fulfilled my constitutional duty and a few hours ago, by my decree, I imposed martial law throughout Ukraine from 9 am on November 28,” he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams

