Ukrainian ships seized by Russia being held at Crimean port of Kerch: Reuters witness

Russian jet fighters fly over a bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula with a cargo ship beneath it after three Ukrainian navy vessels were stopped by Russia from entering the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, Crimea November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

KERCH, Crimea (Reuters) - Three Ukrainian naval vessels seized by Russia off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday are being held at the Black Sea peninsula’s port of Kerch, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

People in naval-style uniforms could be seen around the vessels, which bore no sign of damage, the witness said.

Russia on Sunday seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters.