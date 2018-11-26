Russia accuses Ukraine of provoking incident in Kerch Strait

Seized Ukrainian ships, small armoured artillery ships and a tug boat, are seen anchored in a port of Kerch, Crimea November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday accused Ukraine of deliberately provoking an incident in the Kerch Strait near Crimea in which Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels.

Moscow will summon a senior Ukrainian diplomat to complain about the incident, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on state television.

Russia on Sunday seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters.