Russia confirms it 'used weapons' against Ukrainian navy ships: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s FSB security service said early on Monday its border patrol boats had seized three Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea near Crimea on Sunday and used weapons to force them to stop, the RIA news agency reported.

The FSB was cited as saying it had acted because the Ukrainian vessels had illegally entered its territorial waters, ignored warnings to stop, and manoeuvred dangerously.

RIA quoted the FSB as saying three Ukrainian sailors had been wounded in the incident and were getting medical care. Their lives were not in danger, the FSB said.