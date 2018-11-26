Russia detained 24 Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait incident: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is holding 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained on board three navy ships in the Kerch Strait on Sunday, Interfax news agency cited Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova as saying on Monday.

She said three of the sailors were wounded in the incident and were recovering in hospital, but that they were not in a critical condition.

Russia seized two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, which Moscow said had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters. Kiev said its vessels did nothing wrong and has accused Russia of military aggression.