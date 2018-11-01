Russia imposes financial sanctions on Ukraine's political elite

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Ukraine’s political elite on Thursday, freezing the Russian assets of hundreds of politicians and dozens of businesses owned by major Ukrainian businessmen.

The sanctions were set out in a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday and were described as counter-sanctions drawn up in response to Ukrainian measures against Moscow.

The decree said 322 individuals and 68 businesses were affected, including President Petro Poroshenko’s son and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.