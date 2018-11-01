World News
November 1, 2018 / 8:28 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russia imposes financial sanctions on Ukraine's political elite

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives at the ASEM leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Ukraine’s political elite on Thursday, freezing the Russian assets of hundreds of politicians and dozens of businesses owned by major Ukrainian businessmen.

The sanctions were set out in a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday and were described as counter-sanctions drawn up in response to Ukrainian measures against Moscow.

The decree said 322 individuals and 68 businesses were affected, including President Petro Poroshenko’s son and former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.