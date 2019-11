FILE PHOTO: A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch, near the bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, Crimea November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Alla Dmitrieva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been pushing for their return as a good will gesture from Moscow ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.