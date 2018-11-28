Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting still being prepared despite Trump's remark

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Washington had not informed Moscow that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina this month was canceled and that it was still being prepared.

Trump said on Tuesday that he might cancel the meeting after Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels off the coast of Crimea. Trump said, however, that he was still awaiting a “full report” from his national security team about the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin was aware of the statement by Trump, but that the meeting had been approved and was still being prepared.